Jeffrey L. Tubbs, 58
Worcester - Jeffrey L. Tubbs, 58, of Worcester, died unexpectedly on Monday, December 30, 2019 at home.
He is predeceased by his father Warren H .Tubbs and Jane Kibbey. He is survived by four sisters, Gerrith A. Henry, Cheryl A. Myer, Cynthia A. Hansen, Deborah A. Jackson, and one brother Warren Tubbs. He also leaves seven nieces and nephews, Shawn and Christopher Bergstrom, Paula Sanchez, Angelo and Amanda Setaro, and Stephanie and Ronald Moore, his ex-wife whom he remained very close to, Patricia Dwelly, and three step children Alicia Dagle-Metz, Denise Dagle and Matthew Dagle
He was a gentle giant who was kind to everyone he met. He grew up in the Swedish Quinsigamond Village. In his youth, he served in the Marines and spent the rest of his life painting. He cared deeply about those he loved and he will be greatly missed.
A graveside burial will be held Monday January 13, 2019 at 11am at Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richards Ave Paxton (Garden of Valor section). Arrangements are in the care of Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave, Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020