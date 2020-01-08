Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rice Funeral Home - Worcester
300 Park Avenue
Worcester, MA 01609
(508) 754-1673
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Worcester County Memorial Park
217 Richards Ave (Garden of Valor section)
Paxton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Tubbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Tubbs


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey Tubbs Obituary
Jeffrey L. Tubbs, 58

Worcester - Jeffrey L. Tubbs, 58, of Worcester, died unexpectedly on Monday, December 30, 2019 at home.

He is predeceased by his father Warren H .Tubbs and Jane Kibbey. He is survived by four sisters, Gerrith A. Henry, Cheryl A. Myer, Cynthia A. Hansen, Deborah A. Jackson, and one brother Warren Tubbs. He also leaves seven nieces and nephews, Shawn and Christopher Bergstrom, Paula Sanchez, Angelo and Amanda Setaro, and Stephanie and Ronald Moore, his ex-wife whom he remained very close to, Patricia Dwelly, and three step children Alicia Dagle-Metz, Denise Dagle and Matthew Dagle

He was a gentle giant who was kind to everyone he met. He grew up in the Swedish Quinsigamond Village. In his youth, he served in the Marines and spent the rest of his life painting. He cared deeply about those he loved and he will be greatly missed.

A graveside burial will be held Monday January 13, 2019 at 11am at Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richards Ave Paxton (Garden of Valor section). Arrangements are in the care of Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave, Worcester.

ricefuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rice Funeral Home - Worcester
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -