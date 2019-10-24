|
|
Jeffrey J. Whorton, 69
AUBURN - Jeffrey J. Whorton, 69, of Auburn, died peacefully on Tuesday October 22, 2019 with his loving wife, Sharon A. (Trainor) Whorton, by his side.
Born in Worcester and raised in Auburn, Jeffrey was the son of Charles and Nora (Noonan) Whorton. After graduating from Auburn High School, he went on to attend College of the Holy Cross and received his Bachelor's degree in Sociology. Jeffrey began to work in Human Resources, starting at UMASS Memorial Medical Center – Memorial Campus and most recently working as Director of HR at Noble Hospital in Westfield.
Jeffrey is survived by his wife, Sharon; his children, Jennifer L. Carney and her husband Howard of Charlton, and Ryan P. Whorton and his wife Christine of New Jersey; and his grandsons, Jack T. and Drew J. Carney. Jeffrey was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Charles Whorton, Jr.
Jeffrey loved watching and playing golf, and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jeffrey's funeral Mass, which will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Monday October 28, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church, 189 Oxford Street North, Auburn, MA, followed by burial at St. John's Cemetery, Worcester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , at or by mail: 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave a note of condolence for Jeffrey's family or to view his "Book of Memories," please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019