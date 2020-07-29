Jelena Gorgievska

Jelena (Culeva) Gorgievski, 94
Worcester - Jelena (Culeva) Gorgievski, 94, of Worcester, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Christopher House of Worcester.
Ms. Gorgievski was married for 23 years to her late husband, Jovan (Vanku) Gorgievski (aka Georgievski), who died in May 1968. She is survived by her beloved sons, Toma, Blagoj and Michajlo Gorgievski; five grandchildren, Sonja (Gjakovski) Pisarczyk and her husband, James, Nicholas Gorgievski and his wife, Patricia, Michael Gorgievski, Elizabeth (Gorgievski) McCarthy and her husband, Ryan, and Jovan Gorgievski; five great-grandchildren, Kate and Mia Gorgievski, Brayden Gorgievski, Bradley and Molly McCarthy; and many nieces and nephews. Her cherished daughter, Jelica (Gorgievski) Gjakovski married to son in law, Mladen, predeceased her in April 1997 and a dear daughter in law, Divna (Djordjevic) Gorgievski married to son, Toma, predeceased her in January 2012.
Jelena was born in Kavadarci, North Macedonia (former Yugoslavia), the daughter of the late Marija and Nikola Culev and is predeceased by her three brothers, Lazo, Misho and Andre Culev.
With hopes and dreams for a better life, Jelena came to the US with her family in March 1968 and settled in Worcester. Tragically, her husband, Jovan, died within months of their arrival. Through faith, hope, strength and a community of fellow immigrants, Jelena persisted in raising her family. She worked for many years at Astra Pharmaceuticals where she developed many long-lasting friendships. Although she missed family and friends in the 'old' country, she was always grateful to live in America. After becoming a US citizen, she was happy to have the opportunity to vote and have her voice heard. She was also so proud of the achievements of her children and grandchildren and always applauded their efforts for a better life.
Generous and kind, Jelena was also a great cook. She welcomed everyone into her home with an open heart, a delicious meal, warm conversation and the fun of reading your fortune. Jelena enjoyed shopping and going out to cafes, farmers markets and restaurants, especially with her dear late daughter, Jelica who she so missed. She enjoyed reminiscing of old days and sharing stories and laughs with friends and family.
Jelena was devoted to her family and loved them and her friends without condition. Loved deeply, missed dearly, her traditions, legacy and spirit will always be with us.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Christopher House of Worcester for their professional care and support of Jelena.
Her graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, July 31st at 11:00 am at Hope Cemetery, Worcester, MA. In lieu of flowers, please share your love and kindness with family, friends and your favorite charity
in Jelena's honor. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements. oconnorbrothers.com