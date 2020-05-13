Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL - WORCESTER
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
Jennie Lopolito
Worcester - Jennie Lopolito, 88, passed away on Friday, May 8th 2020. Jennie is pre-deceased by her former spouse Tom Lopolito. Her singular focus in life was her four Sons. No matter the challenge life presented her, Jennie stood firm and determined that her boys were safe, healthy and happy in life. Her unwavering gift of love is forever entrenched inside each of those who were blessed to receive it. Jennie is one of four Sisters and three Brothers with sixteen Nieces and Nephews. She sadly leaves behind her four Sons, Tom, Jim, Stephen and Raymund, ten Grand Children, ten Great Grandchildren, eight Great-Great Grandchildren and a large extended family

We are all very sad to have lost her, but are comforted to know she is now at peace in Heaven.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 13 to May 15, 2020
