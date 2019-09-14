|
|
Jennie E. (Briggs) Soulor, 79
Dudley - Jennie E. (Briggs) Soulor, 79, of Dudley, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
She leaves her two sons, Christopher Soulor and his wife, Claire, with whom she lived and who were her caregivers of Dudley and Michel Soulor and his wife, Lisa of Tennessee; a daughter, Joyce E. Gaboury and her husband, Albert of Webster; two grandsons, Jason Gaboury and his fiancé, Paige of Revere and Steven Gaboury and his fiancé, Leeann of Webster. She also leaves a special cousins, Betty, Harold and Larry. She also leaves behind her faithful friend Gemma. Her brother, Harold Briggs, JR. predeceased her.
She was born and raised in Sutton, daughter of Harold Briggs, Sr. and Anna (Grenier) Briggs and graduated from Sutton High School. She has lived in Dudley for over 40 years.
Jennie loved to sew and could fix or make anything. She also loved anything to do with Elvis Presley and the color pink. She was an avid Boston Red Sox who also enjoyed trips to the Smokey Mountains.
She will be missed by all who knew her with her beautiful curls and spunk.
The funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Overlook Hospice, 88 Masonic Home Road, Charlton, MA 01507. Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School St., Webster is directing arrangements. A guest book is available at www.shaw-majercik.com where you may post a condolence or light a candle.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019