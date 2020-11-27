1/1
Jennifer Brevik
Jennifer L. Brevik, 33

SHREWSBURY - Jennifer L. Brevik, 33, of Shrewsbury passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at home.

Born in Framingham she is the daughter of Stephen M. Brevik and Lisa (Williams) Brevik. She was raised and educated in Bellingham and was a graduate of Bellingham High School. She also attended and graduated from Quinsigamond Community College.

Jennifer was employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant at UMass Hospital. She also previously worked as a Veterinarian Technician and she enjoyed plants and animals.

Jennifer was predeceased by her mother Lisa. In addition to her father, she is survived by her daughter, Olyvia Rose Grant and two stepsisters, Kasey (Knapp) Scott and Kendall (Knapp) Schlosberg.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Monday, November 30 from 4 to 7 P.M. at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 183 West Main St., Westborough.

Face masks and social distancing required.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Epilepsy Foundation of New England at www.epilepsynewengland.org.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
