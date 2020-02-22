|
Jennifer J. Hefti, 58
Worcester - Jennifer J. (May) Hefti, 58, of Wales, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, while holding her Daughter's hand. She succumbed to her illness.
Jennifer leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Peter Hefti of Wales, a daughter, Monique Hefti of Wales, and a son, Jakob Hefti of Southbridge; her mother, Creamy (Caddell) McKinney of Worcester; a brother, Theodis May, III, of Worcester, and a sister, Brenda May of Webster; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Jennifer thought of her Aunt Mary Lewis, of NY, as her second mother. The two shared a very special bond. Jennifer was predeceased by her father, Theodis May, Jr., and her sister, Fannie (May) Humphries.
Jennifer graduated from North High School. She graduated from Rob Roy Academy and worked with her mother for 32 years at Creamy's Beauty Salon. She later worked for Compass Group at WPI, where she touched the hearts of many. Jennifer followed her own path in life, wearing her colorful wigs with matching outfits and shoes. Many looked forward to seeing what color she'd wear next.
The funeral for Jennifer will be held Tuesday, February 25, at 12 noon at MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St, Worcester. Calling Hours will be held Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. until 12 noon, in the funeral home. Interment will follow to Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. To share your thoughts and memories of Jennifer, please visit her personal guestbook
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020