Varnum Funeral Home Inc
43 E Main St
West Brookfield, MA 01585
(508) 867-2885
Jennifer L. Howe, 47

New Braintree - Jennifer L. (Moryl) Howe, 47, of New Braintree died suddenly on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Baystate Mary Lane Hospital.

She leaves her son, Joshua D. Howe of New Braintree; her father, Donald Moryl of Gilbertville; her mother, Virginia Roadcap of Middleburg, PA; two sisters, Ginger Lynch and her companion Ken Howe, and Melissa Nimtz and her husband Jason; her best friend of 34 years, Dave Uracius, her companion, Keith Rojcewicz, many other relatives and friends, and her very special dog, Sassy. She was born in Ware, and was predeceased by her husband, Charles F. Howe, Jr. in 2015.

Jennifer worked in the greenhouses at Howe's Farm and Garden, Bemis Nursery, and Pleasant View Nursery. She enjoyed gardening and working on the landscape of her home, the beaches of Cape Cod and Rhode Island, and traveling. Her greatest joy in life though was that of being a mom, and the love she had for her son, Josh.

Calling hours for Jennifer will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 4 to 7PM in the Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 East Main St., in West Brookfield. Burial will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Jennifer's son, Joshua at: https://www.gofundme.com/paying-tribute-to-jennifer-howe?utm_source=facebook &utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_co_shareflow_m

An online guest book is available at

varnumfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 26 to May 28, 2019
