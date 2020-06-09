Jennifer A. Lamby, 34BOYLSTON/WORCESTER - Jennifer A. Lamby, 34 of Boylston, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020 with her family be her side.Jennifer was born in Worcester and graduated from St. Peter Marian Jr/Sr Catholic High School, Class of 2004 where she was a member of the softball and field hockey teams. After graduation, Jennifer went on to UMass Amherst earning her Bachelor of Science from the School of Nursing in 2009. Jennifer was a registered nurse at various facilities in the Worcester Area.Jennifer loved softball, painting, ceramics, arts, and crafts, going to the beach, fishing at Webster Lake and spending time with her family. She was a beautiful person who was very giving and was able to give the "Gift of Life" in her last days. Jennifer will forever be remembered as a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, and friend. You are now at peace.Jennifer is survived by her mother and step-father, Christine M. (Dumas) and Steven McCarthy of Boylston; her father and step-mother, Christy T. and Maryellen Lamby of Worcester; her brother, Thomas McCarthy of Boylston; her sister, Kaitlin McCarthy of Shrewsbury; her boyfriend, Dennis Papierski of Worcester; her maternal grandmother, June (Bigwood) Dumas of Holden; a step-sister, Bridget Molinari of Rutland; two step-brothers, Tony and Patrick Scavone of Worcester; three uncles, Theodore Dumas, Jr. of Holden, John Dumas of Shrewsbury and Richard Lamby of Salem, MA; three aunts, Carol Garcia of Worcester, Marybeth Woodward of Holden and Mary Bylund of Auburn; many cousins and friends. Jennifer is predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Theodore Dumas, Sr; her paternal grandparents, Richard and Stacia Lamby.Calling hours for Jennifer will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 4-7 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester, adhering to "social distance" protocols and face masks. A private funeral Mass for family and invited attendees will be celebrated on Friday, June 12, 2020 in St. Mary's Church, 640 Main St., Shrewsbury. Burial will be held privately at a later time.For those that will be attending services for Jennifer, please remember…During the visitation and funeral services, social distancing and the wearing of face masks is paramount.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Worcester County Food Bank, 474 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 or St. John's Food for the Poor Program, 44 Temple Street, Worcester, MA 01604.To share your thoughts and memories of Jennifer, please visit her personal guestbook at