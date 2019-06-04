Home

Jenny (Matarazzo) Reardon

Jenny Ida (Matarazzo) Reardon, 86

WESTBOROUGH - Jenny Ida (Matarazzo) Reardon, 86, passed away on Mon. June 3, 2019 at Westborough Healthcare after a period of declining health, where she had been living just under 2 years.

She is survived by 4 daughters, Jeanne A. Valanzola of Grafton, Joanne M. Drury of Natick, Laura J. Valanzola of Whitinsville, and Debra J. Swanson of Westford, and 7 grandchildren. Born in Boston on Oct. 5, 1932 Jenny was the daughter of Thomas and Lena (Natoli) Matarazzo and grew up in the Jamaica Plain section of Boston.

Jenny graduated from Jamaica Plan High School, and worked as an administrative assistant for the former Shipley Corporation in Framingham for many years. She was a longtime resident of both Framingham and Northborough. She enjoyed exploring new areas and trying out different restaurants. She was a Girl Scout Troop leader for many years, and enjoyed listening to music, dancing, and visiting the ocean.

Honoring her wishes, Jenny's funeral services will be privately held at the convenience of her family. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit: www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 4 to June 5, 2019
