Jeremiah "Jerry" Loconto, 92
WORCESTER - Jeremiah "Jerry" Loconto, 92, of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020 in the Jewish Healthcare Center from complications of contracting the Corona Virus/COVID-19.
Jerry is survived by his dedicated and many loving nieces, nephews, and great nephews and great nieces. Jerry was predeceased by four brothers, Peter (Perry Conte) Loconto, Alfred and Andrew Loconto, and Anthony Loconto and three sisters, Rose Ratchford, Lucy and Anna Loconto.
Jerry was born in Worcester on May 28, 1927, a son of the late Liberato and Genovina (Graziano) Loconto and has lived here all his life. He was a graduate of Worcester Boys Trade School where he was a member of the 1945 undefeated football team. Jerry worked as the manager of Conte Brothers Tuxedo Rental alongside his sister Anna for many years. He also worked in the family business, Conte Music Studio for many years before he retired. Jerry was well-known musician who played the bass fiddle in the Jerry Conte Trio in various local clubs. He was a life member of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel-St. Ann Parish. Jerry loved his floral and vegetable gardens. He took great pride in it, something his family will truly miss.
Due to the current health crisis, Services for Jerry will be held privately. Jerry will be buried alongside his family at Saint John's Cemetery, Worcester. A memorial wake and Mass is being planned for a later date. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL 370 Plantation St., Worcester is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence for the family or share a special memory of Jerry, please visit his memorial site at
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020