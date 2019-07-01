|
Jeremy "Choppa" K. Konkel, 25
CHARLTON - Jeremy "Choppa" K. Konkel age 25 passed away Sat. June 29, 2019 with his loving family at his side at St. Vincent's Hospital, Worcester. He leaves his parents, William E. and Dawna M. (Graslie) Konkel of Charlton, his paternal grandmother Grace (Giovinazzi) Konkel of Charlton, maternal grandfather Kenneth Graslie of Webster, maternal grandmother Dianna Provencher and her husband Bruce of Leicester. He also is survived by his uncle Kenneth Graslie of Leicester and aunts Wendy Bates of Woodstock, CT, Jane Gale of Charlton and Kathy Meagher of Webster. He was a member of the Laborers Union 243. He was a avid fishermen, hunter, loved gardening and haying and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was dedicated to his loving family, they were his greatest enjoyment. He was a survivalist, enjoying the woods for days at a time. The funeral will be held Wed. July 3, 2019 from the Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School St., Webster, MA with a graveside service at 10 am in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Webster with the Rev Louisa Klaven officiating. Calling hours at the funeral home are Tue. July 2, 2019 from 5 - 7 pm. A guest book is available where you may post a condolence or light a candle at www.shaw-majercik.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 1 to July 2, 2019