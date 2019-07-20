|
Jerilyn "Jeri" Downer Dorffeld
Wilmington, North Carolina - Jerilyn "Jeri" Downer Dorffeld, 67 passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 3, 2019 in Wilmington, North Carolina. She and her twin sister Jaci were born on June 29, 1952 in Worcester, Massachusetts.
She leaves her brother and best friend, John Downer of Palm Springs, CA, a daughter Ashley Kernan of Wilmington, NC and her two cherished grandsons, Eli and Rex, two nephews, David and Jeremy and numerous loving relatives.
Jeri was predeceased by her father Rex Downer and mother Dorothy (Bisceglia), sisters Teresa and Jacolyn.
Eli and Rex were Jeri's passion and delight. She enjoyed summers and vacations with her brother, John in Hawaii and on Cape Cod. The beach was her happy place.
She graduated from Marion High School, Worcester, St. Francis College, Biddeford, Maine and was a significant member of the original Wonder Bar Restaurant in Worcester.
Jeri will be buried with her family in a private graveside service at St. John's cemetery in Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 20 to July 21, 2019