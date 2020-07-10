Jerilynn M. Valley, 77WORCESTER/HOLDEN - Jerilynn M. (Angell) Valley, 77, passed away peacefully at Tatnuck Park on Friday, April 17, 2020.Jerilynn was born in Worcester, and raised in Marlboro, a daughter of the late Frederick and Mary (Connery) Angell. She enjoyed a long career as a Senior Sales Assistant with Morgan Stanley Dean Whitter & Co. While she enjoyed many things in life, her happiest times were spent with her grandchildren who meant the world to her.She will be lovingly missed and remembered by her two daughters, Melissa Vidal of Rutland and Joanne Judd and her husband, Michael of Hardwick; two sons, David Valley and his life companion, Donna Warfield of Hubbardston and Steven Valley and his wife, Cindy of Sebastian, FL; her former husband, Frank Valley; three sisters, Roxanne Bond and her husband Doug, of Charlton, Bonnie Booth and her husband, Claude of Spencer and Collen Capalett and her husband, Norman of Bourne; two brothers, Bob Angell and his wife, Pat of Grafton and Michael Angell and his wife, Mary of NH; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Judy Angell and a former husband, Paul Roberts.Due to the current health crisis, a graveside service will be held at Rural Glen Cemetery in Hubbardston at a later date. Donations in memory of Jerilynn may be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 or donate@curealz.org. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.