1/1
Jerilynn Valley
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerilynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerilynn M. Valley, 77

WORCESTER/HOLDEN - Jerilynn M. (Angell) Valley, 77, passed away peacefully at Tatnuck Park on Friday, April 17, 2020.

Jerilynn was born in Worcester, and raised in Marlboro, a daughter of the late Frederick and Mary (Connery) Angell. She enjoyed a long career as a Senior Sales Assistant with Morgan Stanley Dean Whitter & Co. While she enjoyed many things in life, her happiest times were spent with her grandchildren who meant the world to her.

She will be lovingly missed and remembered by her two daughters, Melissa Vidal of Rutland and Joanne Judd and her husband, Michael of Hardwick; two sons, David Valley and his life companion, Donna Warfield of Hubbardston and Steven Valley and his wife, Cindy of Sebastian, FL; her former husband, Frank Valley; three sisters, Roxanne Bond and her husband Doug, of Charlton, Bonnie Booth and her husband, Claude of Spencer and Collen Capalett and her husband, Norman of Bourne; two brothers, Bob Angell and his wife, Pat of Grafton and Michael Angell and his wife, Mary of NH; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Judy Angell and a former husband, Paul Roberts.

Due to the current health crisis, a graveside service will be held at Rural Glen Cemetery in Hubbardston at a later date. Donations in memory of Jerilynn may be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 or donate@curealz.org. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.

www.milesfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miles Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved