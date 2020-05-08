|
Jermiah "Jerry" Darmody, 92
Worcester - Jermiah "Jerry" Darmody, 92, of Worcester passed away peacefully at his home at Notre Dame Long Term Care. He is predeceased by his beloved wife of more than sixty years Anna (Tangney) Darmody of Worcester, and his grandson Sean Darmody Greene. Jerry leaves behind his four children: Mary Troxel and her husband Greg Troxel, Stephen Darmody and his wife Maureen, Therese Darmody, and Kathy Greene and her husband Steve Greene. He also leaves behind four grandchildren: Caroline Darmody, James Darmody, Mary Grace Darmody, and Owen Greene. Jerry leaves behind four brothers; Sean Darmody (and his wife Molly) of Ireland, Christy Darmody of England, Denis Darmody (and his wife Margaret) of Australia, and George Darmody (and his wife Margaret) of England. He is predeceased by his brothers Andrew Darmody, Andrew Darmody 2nd, and Eugene Darmody, his sister Eileen (Darmody) McNally, and his sister-in-law, Nonnie Darmody, of England.
He was born on September 18, 1927 in Moher, Upperchurch, County Tipperary to Owen Darmody and Bridget (Younge) Darmody. He served faithfully in the US Army for 2 years before becoming a proud citizen of the USA. He married the love of his life, Anna (Tangney) Darmody, on November 11, 1955. He was a man of integrity and steadfast devotion to the Catholic faith and to his family. He viewed the world in terms of black and white, right and wrong, and relied on Anna to bring color to his world. He had a long a career in manufacturing at US Envelope as part of the Paper Workers Union and Astra Pharmaceuticals, followed by a career in custodial work at Anna Maria College and Madigan Construction. He always believed that the type of work that you did was less important than your dedication to do your best every day. He was an enthusiastic volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America, RSVP Worcester, and the PTA.
Jerry will be remembered for his quiet persistence in always doing the right thing. As an immigrant, he always welcomed and assisted others who made his adopted country their home. He remembered the pain of poverty and hunger and assisted those in need throughout the world. Jerry always tried to do his part to make the world a better place and never sought recognition or acclaim. His proudest accomplishment is the education of his wife, children, and grandchildren.
Funeral services and burial in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Notre Dame Educational Bridge Center, 555 Plantation Street, Worcester, MA 01605. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 8 to May 10, 2020