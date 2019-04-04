|
|
Jerome "Jerry" B. Herman, 84
Millbury - Jerome "Jerry" B. Herman, formerly of Millbury, passed away on March 18, 2019 in Lansing, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Herman and a brother John Herman. He is survived by his wife, Carol, and his children, Michele, Patrick, Christopher, and Susie; 4 grandchildren; sisters Janet Carlstrom and Jeanne McHugh, and many nieces and nephews. Jerry graduated From Millbury High School and Northeastern University and began his career as an Accountant.
He was a Korean War Veteran. Burial was in Lansing, Michigan.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 4 to Apr. 7, 2019