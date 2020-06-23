Jerry F. Ash, 71Princeton - Jerry F. Ash, 71, died at home peacefully, after a long and courageous battle with ALS on Monday, June 22, 2020. He was born in Worcester, the son of Charles and Myrtle (Eccleston) Ash and lived in Princeton for 48 years.Jerry graduated from Wachusett High School in 1966. While attending Wachusett he fell in love with the beautiful Sharon (Drougis). The couple married and shared 52 years of marriage and were blessed with two daughters and later, two grandsons. Jerry served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Samuel Gompers as a Boiler Tender for four years.After his time in the Navy, Jerry and Sharon built the home they shared and raised their family, on East Princeton Road in Princeton. He went on to work at Wain-Roy Inc., in Hubbardston, MA for 19 years. Jerry earned an Associates' Degree in Mechanical Engineering and went on to enjoy over 20 years in the Sales and Service departments at Morse Manufacturing in Sterling. Although he was an avid outdoorsman and longtime member of the NORCO Sportsman's Club in Princeton, Jerry's true passion was honoring and serving other veterans. He was a member of the Hiram O. Taylor American Legion Post 189 in Sterling and marched in every Veteran's Day parades in Princeton and Sterling for the past 48 years. Jerry also oversaw the Avenue of Flags in Sterling, which was a tradition started by his father, Charles in 1989. He took great pride in his home and property which always looked immaculate. Above all he adored his family and was especially thrilled to be a grandfather.Jerry will be lovingly missed and remembered by his beloved wife, Sharon (Drougis) Ash; his daughters, Kimberly C. Ash and Jana Ash Minio and her husband, Jason and their children, Sebastian and Charlie; his siblings, Dee Koegel, Wesley Ash, James Ash, Carla Aul and Robert Ash; as well as several nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 26th at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden (precautions due to covid-19 including wearing of face masks and social distancing will be required when visiting). A funeral service honoring and celebrating Jerry's life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, June 27th at the First Congregational Church of Princeton, 14 Mountain Road, Princeton. Jerry will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery, Princeton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ALS Association, Massachusetts Chapter, 315 Norwood Parks, 1st Floor, Norwood, MA 02062 or to the Princeton Fire Department, Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 37, Princeton, MA 01541. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit