Gerald C Carlson
80 years young
WEBSTER - Jerry Carlson passed away on April 3, 2020 after complications from COVID-19. Jerry was a hardworking family man, outdoorsman and animal lover. He was a veteran of the US Army and worked as a sheet metal worker and belonged to sheet metal workers union 63 for most of his life.
Always hardworking, he also bartended for many years and raised pheasants (the pheasant whisperer) at Singletary Rod & Gun Club for the last 42 years, where he was a lifetime member. Despite having multiple joint replacements, he still chopped and split all his own firewood and was still working on his woodpile the day before he was admitted. In his younger days he loved to fish and hunt. He had plenty of annoying 'dad jokes' and loved Family Feud, The Price Is Right and Hee Haw. He had a glass of Merlot (which he always pronounced mer LOT) every evening. He also loved to annoy telemarketers and hated when anyone swore. He loved vacationing in Maine and the Berkshires yet he always loved coming home to his piece of paradise.
He will be greatly missed by the love of his life Phyllis (Belisle) Carlson, his children Melissa (Peter)Voas, Stephen (Carole) and Rachel Carlson; his grandchildren Jason (Jennifer) Voas, Nicole (Levi) Schutter, Jamal, Naomi and Haleigh Carlson; his great grandchildren Aurora and Harrison Voas and Wyatt and Julia Schutter.
Jerry was predeceased by his parents Conrad and Celia (Chesna) Carlson and his brother Robert and sisters Barbara (Mercer) and Donna Carlson.
Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School Street, Webster, MA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to C/O Children's fund, Singletary Rod and Gun Club, 300 Sutton Ave. Oxford MA 01540.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020