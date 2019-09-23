|
Jerry A Collamore 82
Lebanon, Oregon - Jerry Collamore was born in Worcester, MA. He served in the United States Army Signal Corps from 1959-1973. During his time in the service he worked as a pilot and was awarded the ARAV Badge, ARCO M (1st olc), Senior ARAV Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Bronze Service Medal, and the Air Medal (10th olc). Afterward he worked in the Aerospace Division of Lockheed. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Merle, from Shrewsbury, MA, and raised 4 children together. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Willamette National Cemetery, Oregon
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 23 to Sept. 26, 2019