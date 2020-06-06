Jerry Webb, 89
Millbury/Northbridge - Jerry Webb, 89, former resident of Millbury, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020 after a period of declining health.
He leaves behind his beloved daughters, Sharon J. Capistron and Doreen J. Parker along with her husband David. He is lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, Carey Santiago, Shelly Coppola and her husband Brian, Katie and Kristen Parker, all of Millbury. In addition, he leaves two sons, John B. Webb and Stephen J. Webb and their children Danielle Valli, Stephanie Webb, Alyssa Smith and Nicole Webb. Jerry also leaves ten great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Jean C. (Taylor) Webb, his brothers E.J. Webb and Ben Webb, Jr.
Jerry was born in Ocean Springs Mississippi, son of Ben and Matilda (Ott) Webb. Jerry graduated from Ocean Springs HS and entered the Navy following graduation in 1948. He was stationed on the east coast. While on leave, he met the love of his life, Jean in Newburyport, RI over a Labor Day weekend and they were married the following Memorial Day weekend. They were married for almost 45 years.
Jerry was best known for his work in auto body repair and painting, working at Eramo's and Hanson and Son Auto Body Repair. He later was a handyman in Florida where he resided for several years before returning to Millbury. He continued to be a handyman and began creating his own hand made models of different types of boats. Jerry enjoyed staying busy. He is best remembered by his granddaughters for his sayings of, "Nevertheless, I don't know anything about that, and what I mean to say is…". Jerry loved to tell stories of his past, whether it was memories of growing up in Ocean Springs or of his many years of living in the Northeast. While he did lose his accent, he never lost his ability to be a southern gentleman.
Due to the COVID -19 restrictions, there will be no calling hours. Burial will be private and at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Hospital at www.stjude.org Please visit Jerry's tribute page, where a message of condolence or a meaningful memory can be left for his family, at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.