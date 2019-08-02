|
Jerry L. Worlds, 65
Worcester - Jerry L. Worlds, 65, of Worcester died Wednesday, July 3rd in Rose Monahan Hospice Home. He leaves his wife of 30 years, a daughter, a sister, nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.
He was born in Vienna, IL the son of Robert and Rosetta (Cooper) Worlds. In his younger years, Jerry enjoyed playing basketball with his friends. Later on, in life he enjoyed travel with his wife and daughter.
Funeral services and burial were private. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue assisted the family with arrangements.
