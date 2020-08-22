Jerzy Karlowicz

Jerzy J. Karlowicz, 68
Dudley - Jerzy J. Karlowicz, 68, died Friday, August 21, 2020 in UMASS Memorial Hospital, Worcester after a prolonged illness.
He leaves his wife of 44 years, Maria D. (Jaszczerska) Karlowicz; 4 children, Derek D. Karlowicz and his wife Carole, their 2 sons, Alexander and Aidan of Franklin, Marek Karlowicz and his wife Kristina, their 2 sons, Mariusz and Eyan, and daughter, Kelsey of Dudley, Ania Camacho and her husband Jaime and their children, Gabriel and Natalia of Ellington, CT, and Jessica M. Mazzone and her husband Joseph, their 2 daughters, Maria and Julia of Oxford; a brother, Tadeusz Karlowicz of Webster; a sister, Grazyna Futoma and her husband Miroslaw of New Haven, CT; nephews and nieces.
He was born in Swietajno, Poland on September 28, 1951, a son of Jan and Irena (Chomicz) Karlowicz. He emigrated to the United States in 1986.
He served 2 years in the Polish Army.
While in Poland he was employed in the shipyards. In America he worked for many years in the wire production industry. He retired in 2016.
Mr. Karlowicz was a communicant of Saint Andrew Bobola Church.
He was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather who worked tirelessly to give his wife and children a better life in America. He enjoyed nature walks with his wife, crossword puzzles, fishing, gardening and watching soccer games. He was a jack of all trades, able to repair anything around his home. The light of his life and his greatest treasure was his family. He loved to put a smile on everyone's face.
His funeral will be held on Saturday, August 29, from Sitkowski, Malboeuf & Hickey Funeral Home, 340 School Street, Webster, with a Mass at 11:00 AM in Saint Andrew Bobola Church, Dudley. Burial will be in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Webster. A calling period will take place Saturday morning from 9:00 to 10:30 AM in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in gratitude to Brigham and Women's Hospital to support Dr. Raphael Bueno's mesothelioma research. Memorial gifts can be made online at https://give.brighamandwomens.org/
or checks can be made payable to Brigham and Women's Hospital with "in memory of Jerzy Karlowicz " in the memo line, and sent to: Brigham and Women's Hospital, Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd floor, Boston, MA 02116.www.websterfunerals.com