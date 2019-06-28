|
Jesse S. Bergman, 36
SHREWSBURY - Jesse Stuart Bergman, 36, of Shrewsbury died unexpectedly in the comfort of his home on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He was the son of Lori Anne (Beauvais) and Carl S. Bergman, Jr. He was welcomed by our Lord as a faithful servant.
Born in Worcester, Jesse was raised and educated in Shrewsbury, graduating from Shrewsbury High School in 2001, he was an Art Honors Society Member and a member of the SHS Colonial football team. He later attended Framingham State University and Quinsigamond Community College. Jesse valued his time working at You Inc. as a counselor for troubled kids and Life Resources in Braintree.
Jesse was given a great gift with his ability to create true master pieces of art. Art was something that came naturally to him and brought him so much peace and joy. He created many pieces and was recognized for some in particular.
Strong in faith, Jesse maintained a strong connection with Aldersgate Methodist Church in Worcester. In life, what mattered most was the strong friendships he had made with so many, as well as being surrounded by his family. The many memories they had together were so important to him, after all family was what mattered most to him. Of all, he was especially proud to be uncle to Amelia and Madeline whose time spent with was forever cherished in his heart.
In addition to his parents, Jesse is survived by his grandmothers, Joyce Bergman, Beverly Beauvais; brother Jason C. Bergman and his wife Rachael of North Brookfield; nieces Amelia and Madeline Bergman; his aunts and uncles Cindy Bergman Ferraiulo, Bonnie Bergman Gallagher and her husband Andy, Robert Beauvais and his wife Susan Badgio, Dale Beauvais Schnorf and her husband Paul; his many cousins Benjamin Schnorf, Brian Beauvais, Matthew Beauvais, Chelsea Zementowski and Steven Eckland; and lastly his pal, man's best friend, AJ. He was predeceased by his grandfathers, Carl S. Bergman, Sr., Robert D. Beauvais; his uncle Joe Ferraiulo, and his sister Rebecca Bergman.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Jesse's family between the hours of 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM on Monday, July 1, 2019 at the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury. A funeral Service for Jesse will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church, 120 W. Main Street, Westborough. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery in Shrewsbury. In flowers, Jesse's family asks that you consider making donations to a . To leave a note of condolence or view his "Book of Memories" visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 28 to June 30, 2019