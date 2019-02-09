|
Jesse C. Birt, 63
WORCESTER - Jessie C. Birt, 63, passed away unexpectedly on February 2nd in a tragic house fire.
Jesse is survived by his sons, Jarrod and Patrick of Worcester and Derek Birt of Lexington; his sisters, Sandra Curtis of GA and Susan Carlson and her husband, John of Baldwinville; brothers, N. Brian Birt and his wife, Maria of Singapore, Patrick S Birt and his forever fiancé, Raileen Caswell of Ashburnham and his former wife, Lisa (Army) Dempsey of Millbury. Jesse also left behind 3 beautiful granddaughters, Giana, Amanda and Maylene as well as several nephews, nieces and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents, William E Birt and Harriet E (Carter) Birt; his sons Keven and Jesse and his nephew, Jonathan Birt.
Jesse pursued his lifelong interest in audio engineering while working for Sony, and Columbia Tech. Jesse enjoyed spending time with his sons while passing on his extensive knowledge of sciences and the universe which they spent countless hours discussing over hotdogs and hamburgers at their life long favorite place, Coney Island.
Family and friends will honor and remember Jesse's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Friday, Feb. 15th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday Feb. 16th in Central Cemetery in Millbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leary Firefighters Foundation, 5 Hanover Sq., Suite 2103, NY, NY 10004, so they may continue to help families and people affected by such awful tragedies.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019