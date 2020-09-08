Jesse D'amelio

Jesse D. D'amelio, 26LEICESTER - Jesse D. D'amelio, 26, of Peter Salem Road, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 in his home.He leaves his parents Jeffrey D'amelio and Patricia A. Leduc of Leicester, a sister Stacey L. Blanchette and her husband Daniel of Worcester, his longtime girlfriend Taylor Poirier of Cape Cod and his beloved dog Sage. He was predeceased by his "Nana" Pauline Gauthier.Jesse was born in Worcester and later graduated from Leicester High School. He was a landscaper at Franny's Landscaping in Framingham. He was a talented artist and loved painting and drawing. He enjoyed going to the beach, riding bikes, spending time with his friends and going shopping.A Graveside Service for all to attend will be held at Noon, on Thursday, Sept. 10 in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Calling hours (using Covid-19 precautions, face masks and social distancing) are Thursday from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM (prior to the graveside service) in the MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main Street, Leicester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Second Chance Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 136, E. Brookfield, MA 01515.