Jesse D'amelio
Jesse D. D'amelio, 26

LEICESTER - Jesse D. D'amelio, 26, of Peter Salem Road, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 in his home.

He leaves his parents Jeffrey D'amelio and Patricia A. Leduc of Leicester, a sister Stacey L. Blanchette and her husband Daniel of Worcester, his longtime girlfriend Taylor Poirier of Cape Cod and his beloved dog Sage. He was predeceased by his "Nana" Pauline Gauthier.

Jesse was born in Worcester and later graduated from Leicester High School. He was a landscaper at Franny's Landscaping in Framingham. He was a talented artist and loved painting and drawing. He enjoyed going to the beach, riding bikes, spending time with his friends and going shopping.

A Graveside Service for all to attend will be held at Noon, on Thursday, Sept. 10 in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Calling hours (using Covid-19 precautions, face masks and social distancing) are Thursday from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM (prior to the graveside service) in the MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main Street, Leicester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Second Chance Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 136, E. Brookfield, MA 01515.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Morin Funeral Home
SEP
10
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Worcester County Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Morin Funeral Home
1131 Main Street
Leicester, MA 01524
(508) 892-8515
