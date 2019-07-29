Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Roney Funeral Home - North Chapel
152 Worcester Street
North Grafton, MA 01536
(508) 839-4491
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roney Funeral Home - North Chapel
152 Worcester Street
North Grafton, MA 01536
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Calvary Lutheran Church
472 Massachusetts Avenue,
Acton, MA
Jesse Sarver Obituary
Jesse T. Sarver, 25

Grafton - On July 21, 2019 a life filled with love, compassion, and empathy that was a shining light to all around him ended far too soon as Jesse Tyler Sarver, formerly of Grafton, passed away in California. All are welcome to gather with Jesse's family and friends Wednesday July 31st from 4pm to 7pm at Roney Funeral Home, 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 01536. His funeral service will be held Thursday August 1st at 11:00 am at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 472 Massachusetts Avenue, Acton, MA 01720. Burial will be private. A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or message of sympathy and a more complete obituary are available online at:

www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 29 to July 30, 2019
