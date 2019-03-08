|
|
Jessica M. (Bermingham) Bartkus. 37
SPENCER - Jessica M. (Bermingham) Bartkus, 37, of Spencer, died suddenly, Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at home. She is survived by her husband, Michael J. Bartkus; her two daughters, Harleigh R. and Hannah M. Bartkus; her parents, Timothy P. and Christine M. (Chasse) Bermingham; a sister, Jamie L. Bermingham and her companion, Brenden Parsons of East Brookfield, her mother and father-in- law, John and Linda Bartkus of Leicester; her maternal grandmother, Ann Chasse of Worcester and her paternal grandmother, Evelyn Spedding of Southbridge; three nieces, Brooke, Shelby and Olivia; two nephews, Kody and Kyle; sister-in-law, Lauren Bermingham of North Brookfield; brothers-in-law, John Bartkus and his wife, Laurie of Charlton and Andrew Bartkus of Worcester; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother, Timothy T.J. Bermingham in 2014, her maternal grandfather, Reynold Chasse and paternal grandfather, Thomas Bermingham,
Jessica was born in Minot, ND; and was a graduate of Doherty Memorial High School and Franklin Pierce College. She had been employed by AT & T as a sales manager. Jessica will be remembered by family and friends, as an amazing, loving and devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend, whose presence would light up a room and fill the room with laughter. Her love of family, especially her husband and children brought her tremendous joy. She enjoyed camping, boating, trips to New Hampshire, especially Lake Winnipesaukee and Old Orchard Beach, golf, manicures with her daughter and was a member of the Dipody Doos Softball Team in Spencer.
Her funeral is Monday, March 11th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue with her funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of the Angels Church, 1222 Main Street. Burial will be private. Calling hours are Sunday, March 10th from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to, Harleigh Rae Bartkus, c/o Webster First Federal Credit Union, 271 Greenwood Street, P. O. Box 70505, Worcester, MA 01607.
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019