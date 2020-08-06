Jessica L. Bishop, 43
Shrewsbury - Jessica "Jess" Lynne (Reardon) Bishop, 43, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 4th after a ten-month battle with cancer. Jess is survived by her loving husband, Ernest "Ernie" T. Bishop of Shrewsbury, her daughter, Brenna S. Champy of Warren, and her son, Deven J. Champy of Shrewsbury. She also leaves her sister, Melissa Anderson and her husband Roger of Worcester, and her lifelong step-father, Donald B. Brown of Gouverneur, New York. She was predeceased by her mother, Betty Reardon-Brown of Worcester.
Jess was born in Worcester where she spent her life before moving to Shrewsbury ten years ago. She was a dedicated mother and a devoted wife. Jess was a proud alumni of Venerini Academy, where she made lifelong friends. She shared her love of the school with both of her children. She continued her education in the field of cosmetology and became a successful nail technician. Jess prided herself on her nail career and the beloved friends she made along the way. Jess was a free spirit and left a true impression on everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. Her love for her family and friends knew no bounds. Jess left a lasting impression on everyone who was fortunate enough to call her a friend. We are all better for having her in our lives and she will be deeply missed. Heaven gained a rockstar.
Family and friends will honor and remember Jess' life by gathering for calling hours at the Chiampa Funeral Home, Sumner House, 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 4-7 P.M. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11 A.M. at St. Mary's Church, 640 Main St., Shrewsbury. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jess' name may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.
.