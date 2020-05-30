Jessica C. Sampson, 33Auburn - Jessica C. Sampson, 33, of Auburn passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 28.She leaves behind her mother, Shelly Smith; her father, Tim Sampson; her sister, Samantha Dombroski; her daughters, Hailie and Gracie; her grandmother, Donna Smith; Gracie's grandfather, Brian Cantwell and a large extended family.Jessica happiest times were spent with her children. Her caring soul will be greatly missed.Funeral Services are private. Arrangements in the care of Fay Brothers Funeral Home, West Boylston.