|
|
In Loving Memory
Jessica A.D. Wood
Jul 21, 1984-Aug 13, 2019
Clinton - Jessica A.D. Wood, 35, of Clinton, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, with her father and fiancé at her side, after suffering a devastating stroke. Her mother, Lillian K. (Smith) Wood, predeceased her in September 2017.
She is survived by her father, Richard F. Wood, her fiancé of ten and a half years, Travis J. Perron, both of Clinton; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Jessica was born in Worcester, residing in Sutton until the age of 6 when she moved to West Boylston. While living in West Boylston, at the age of 13, she volunteered at NEADS in Princeton during the summer months, helping to take care of and train service dogs. At the age of 14, she moved with her parents to Lincoln, Nebraska. She graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School, Class of 2002. During her high school years she worked afternoons at The Sherwood Day Care Center assisting in child care.
Upon graduating she became a successful manager at a Salvation Army Thrift Store, in Lincoln.
In 2005, along with her parents, she moved back to Massachusetts, settling in Clinton.
She worked as a reservationist and dispatcher for an airport limousine service, while also helping to take care of her ailing grandmother. Most recently Jessica worked at DCU Corporate Headquarters in Marlborough, MA as a Team Leader assistant.
Jessica was passionate about animals, especially her own dogs, Zippy, Spooky, and Maxwell, whom she loved and cared for as if they were her children. In addition, she enjoyed and found comfort in spending time with family at home.
Jessica possessed many talents. She often utilized her superb imagination and excellent creative inner visions allowing her artistic ability to thrive at an exceptional level.
She had a healthy obsession with Autumn and Halloween, avidly collecting vintage and unusual Halloween décor, which she displayed with pride each year.
Jessica was an intelligent, heart-warming, loving soul, who always put the needs of others before her own. She will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure and privilege of knowing her.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 3 p.m. in The First Congregational Church of West Boylston, 26 Central Street, West Boylston, MA. Following the Memorial Service, the family will gather in the church hall for a time of remembering and celebrating a life well lived.
In lieu of flowers, upon Jessica's prior request, donations in her memory may be made to the ASPCA by visiting www.aspca.org/donate.
"Sleep my child and peace attend thee all through the night; guardian angels God will send thee, all through the night."
MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL in Worcester is honored to be assisting her family with arrangements.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019