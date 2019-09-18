Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2560
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Brigid Church
59 N. Main Street
Millbury, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessie Chunis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessie Chunis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jessie Chunis Obituary
Jessie A. Chunis, 92

Millbury - Jessie A. (Slawinski) (Saulenas) Chunis, 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 16th in the Jewish Healthcare Center.

Jessie leaves her husband, Vitte J. Chunis; a son, Thomas J. Saulenas and two daughters, Joan M. Butler and Mariann Saulenas; two grandchildren, Alison and Dustin; five great grandchildren; a sister, Jane Shea; many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by three siblings, Stanley, Julia and Celia.

Jessie worked for Worcester Public School's for many years. She enjoyed polka dancing and traveling with her husband.

Family and friends will honor and remember Jessie's life by gathering for a Memorial Mass on Saturday, Sept. 21st at 10 a.m. in St. Brigid Church, 59 N. Main Street, Millbury. Burial will be private. Please visit Jessie's tribute page at:

www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jessie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mulhane Home For Funerals
Download Now