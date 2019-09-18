|
|
Jessie A. Chunis, 92
Millbury - Jessie A. (Slawinski) (Saulenas) Chunis, 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 16th in the Jewish Healthcare Center.
Jessie leaves her husband, Vitte J. Chunis; a son, Thomas J. Saulenas and two daughters, Joan M. Butler and Mariann Saulenas; two grandchildren, Alison and Dustin; five great grandchildren; a sister, Jane Shea; many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by three siblings, Stanley, Julia and Celia.
Jessie worked for Worcester Public School's for many years. She enjoyed polka dancing and traveling with her husband.
Family and friends will honor and remember Jessie's life by gathering for a Memorial Mass on Saturday, Sept. 21st at 10 a.m. in St. Brigid Church, 59 N. Main Street, Millbury. Burial will be private. Please visit Jessie's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019