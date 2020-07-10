Jessie Francis

Jessie L. Francis, 92Upton - Jessie L. (Kenney) Francis, 92, a longtime Upton resident, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward R. Francis, who died in 2014.Born in Gardner, she was a daughter of the late Walter S. and Helen E. (Moore) Kenney and was a graduate of Templeton High School in Baldwinville, Class of 1945, as well as a graduate of The Fisher School in Boston, Class of 1947.Mrs. Francis worked in Boston as a secretary for eight years. She and Edward then moved to Upton in 1955 where she eventually became the office manager at the former Thompson Oil Co., Inc. for 34 years before retiring.Jessie is survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, she is predeceased by her three sisters and two brothers.There will be no services.The Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting her family with arrangements.