Nordgren Memorial Chapel
300 Lincoln Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-852-2161
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Jessie Prentice Obituary
Jessie K. Prentice, 100

Worcester - Jessie (Kennedy) Prentice, 100, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019 in St. Vincent's Hospital. She leaves a daughter Nancy and her husband Paul Ohman of Auburn; a daughter-in-law Brenda Prentice of Whitinsville; 5 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years Edward C.W. Prentice, a son Wesley A. Prentice, a great-grandson- Cameron Coye, and 2 brothers- George and Joseph Kennedy.

Jessie was born in Cambridge, daughter of the late Alexander and Agnes (Graham) Kennedy. She graduated from Upton High School in 1936 and from Becker Jr. College in 1938. She worked as an office manager at Worcester Envelope Company for 40 years. She was a member of the Christadelphian Ecclesia and enjoyed traveling. She also was a Pearl K. McGowan Rug Hooking instructor for many years.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Homestead Hall, where she resided for the last four and a half years, for their compassionate care of Jessie.

A calling hour will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. In Nordgren Funeral Home 300 Lincoln St. Worcester. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private. Donations in Jessie's memory may be made to the Homestead Hall Activities Dept. 10 Homestead Ave. Worcester, MA 01610. For directions or to leave an online condolence message, visit

Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 13 to July 14, 2019
