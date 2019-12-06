|
|
Jesslyn O'Connell McNamara
Riverside, CT - Jesslyn O'Connell McNamara (Mrs. James W.) Jesslyn ("Jetty") O'Connell McNamara died on Thursday November 21st in Greenwich, Connecticut. She was born July 22, 1926 to Col. Thomas and Mary Carroll O'Connell in Worcester MA. Jetty graduated with honors from SUNY Purchase in 1985 and went on to receive an MA from Simmons College of Library Science in 1988.
For 25 years she was the reference librarian at Perrot Memorial Library in Old Greenwich and previously worked in Reference at the Greenwich Library, Cos Cob Library, and Byram Shubert Library.
Jetty served as board member of the Greenwich Symphony, The Women's Club of Greenwich, and The Southern Fairfield Alumni Association of Simmons College. She was a devoted Eucharist Minister at Saint Catherine of Sienna Roman Catholic Church. She was also a dedicated volunteer for the Greenwich Antique Society, the Greenwich Historical Society and the Bruce Museum.
Jesslyn was preceded in death by her husband James W., who died in 1984; by her sisters, Carol Dalton and Patricia O'Connell; and by her brothers Jeffrey, Brian, and Thomas.
She is survived by her children Ann Baffico, Kevin McNamara, and Polly Loughran; by her grandchildren Meggie, Austin, and Lily Smith, Connell and Patrick McNamara, and Meg and J.P. Loughran; and by her great-grandchildren Kiran and Liam Chatterjee. She will be dearly missed by them and by her many, many friends.
Donations may be made to Hill House and the Perrot library.
A Funeral Mass will be held December 18 at 10:00 in the Chapel of St. Catherine of Siena & St. Agnes Church, Riverside CT
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019