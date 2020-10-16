1/1
Jesus Nater Martinez
1948 - 2020
Jesus Nater Martinez

Clinton - Jesus "Jay" Nater Martinez, 72, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Maria E. (Lopez) Nater; their children: Julia Gomez of Fitchburg; Hayme Nater of Clearwater, FL; Jesus Nater of Revere; and Omar Nater of Clinton; 3 grandchildren: Tatiana Cintron, Jaylee Garcia, and Elijah Nater; 2 great-grandchildren: Eliana Vasquez and Jayce Garcia; extended family and many dear friends. He is predeceased by his brother Juan R. "John" Nater.

Jay was born in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, son of the late Juan Nater Orama & Isabel Martinez. He was raised and educated in Puerto Rico and as a young man emigrated to the United States. Upon settling in Clinton, Jay enrolled in studies at Quinsigamond Community College and later achieved his bachelor degree from Worcester State College. In addition to working for several local companies, Jay was also a self-employed tax preparer for many years until retiring. More than anything he was the proud patriarch of his family, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Funeral services and burial at St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster, will be held privately under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jesus Nater Martinez to: WHEAT Community Services, P.O. Box 847, Clinton, MA 01510. Online condolences may be placed at

www.philbincomeaufh.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
