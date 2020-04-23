Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Hope Cemetery
119 Webster Street, Section 110
Jeta Spiro Obituary
Jeta Spiro, 92

Worcester - Jeta Spiro, 92, of Worcester died Thursday, April 23 in Holy Trinity Nursing Home. Her husband of 54 years, Fori Spiro died in 2008. She leaves her daughter, Arjana Celaj and her husband, Dritan; a son, Cesmir Spiro and his wife, Lela all of Worcester; four grandchildren, Elton Spiro, Bruen Spiro, Miljon Celaj and Diana Celaj. She was predeceased by a sister, Uzdaje Agimi.

She was born in Tirana, Albania the daughter of Minush and Hatixhe Shala and immigrated to the United States in 1994. Jeta worked for the police department while living in Albania. She enjoyed gardening and traveling. Jeta's favorite pastime was spending time with her grandchildren who she helped raise. She will be greatly missed.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 25th at 10:00 AM in Hope Cemetery, 119 Webster Street, Section 110. There are no calling hours. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements.

oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
