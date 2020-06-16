Jibreel Arrastia

Jibreel Umar Arrastia, 23Charlton - Jibreel Umar Arrastia, 23, of Kings Grant Circle in Suffolk, VA, died March 11, 2020, while serving in the United States Navy. He is survived by his mother, Nicole L. Martocci and her husband Jason of Charlton; his father, Umar A. Arrastia and his wife Nina of Auburn; five sisters, Reyhanna R. Arrastia of Austin, TX, twin sister Maya L. Arrastia and her fiancé Michael Schroeder of Pensacola, FL, Sofia E. Martocci of Charlton, Lilura Arrastia of Auburn, and Vivian Nguyen of Auburn; grandparents, Deacon Peter and Linda Faford of Charlton, Aldolfo and Rosa Arrastia of Tampa, FL, Thomas and Edith Martocci of Charlton, Be Van Tran and Trang Ngo of Worcester; many aunts and uncles including Paul and Dawn Davey of Charlton, and Steve and Dianna Bruzios of Oxford; two nephews, Kaiden and Khalil Schroeder of Pensacola, FL; and many cousins. He was born in Worcester and lived in Charlton before joining the U.S. Navy in 2015. He attended Shepherd Hill Regional High School, and graduated from Auburn High School in 2015.Jibreel was a Machinist's Mate Nuclear Power (MMN2-SS) serving in the U.S. Navy in Norfolk, VA. He served aboard the U.S.S. Boise (SSN-764) and was currently serving aboard the U.S.S. Washington (SSN-787). He recently completed a 6-month tour aboard U.S.S. Washington. Jibreel enjoyed playing football during his time at Shepherd Hill. He loved video games and enjoyed baking.A funeral will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, from Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford, followed by a Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 10 H. Putnam Rd. Ext., Charlton. Burial will be private at a later date. Calling hours are Friday, June 26, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National MPS Society, 1007 Slater Rd., Suite 220, Durham, NC 27703.