Jill Hart Obituary
Jill Hart, 54

WORCESTER - Jill Hart, 54, of Worcester passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

She was born in Framingham, daughter of Audrey M. Pomber Hart of Lancaster and the late Paul J. Hart. She moved to Worcester in her teens.

Together since they were teenagers, Jill and her husband Peter McCarthy, created a life that welcomed friends, family, and their beloved pets.

Jill was known for her sometimes feisty no-nonsense personality which came in very handy as she pursued a successful career in the food service industry for many years.

In addition to being a fabulous cook, Jill had a talent for decorating. She took on numerous home improvement projects for family and friends, all of which she completed to perfection.

She loved her home and yard and was proud of having the greenest grass in her neighborhood.

Jill was also invaluable in all aspects of their business.

Jill leaves behind many friends and loving family including her spouse Peter McCarthy, her mother Audrey, formerly of Phoenix, brothers, Paul J. Hart and wife Debra of Cumming, Georgia, Kris Hart and wife Kathy of Lancaster, MA, and Eric Hart of Washington State, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She also leaves her stepbrothers Christopher Swain and wife Lori of Andover, MA, Nathan Swain of Somerville, MA and Nicholas Swain of Worcester.

In addition, Jill leaves her family by marriage, brother Timothy McCarthy and wife Peg of Shrewsbury, sisters Kathleen and Christine McCarthy of Worcester and Patricia Courteau and her husband Thomas of West Roxbury, MA.

Friends and family are invited to honor and remember Jill at calling hours on Saturday, March 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester.

Donations in Jill's name may be made to the McAuley Nazareth Home, 77 Mulberry St., Leicester, MA. 01524.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
