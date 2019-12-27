|
Jill A. Lavallee, 67
Charlton - Jill A. "Mimi" (Gonsorcik) Lavallee, 67, passed away peacefully on Dec. 24th in UMASS Memorial Medical Center.
Mimi leaves her three children, Jessica Bermingham and her husband, Joseph of Charlton, Keith Lavallee and his wife of Grafton and Jamy and his wife of Millbury; her father, Joseph F. Gonsorcik; a sister, Joyce M. Dufresne and her husband, Duffy of Millbury; many grandchildren and a nephew. She is predeceased by her mother, Ruth A. (Aubin) Gonsorcik and a granddaughter, Paige Lavallee.
Jill was a graduate of Millbury High School and worked as a hair dresser for many years. She loved to play board games, cards and spent many sleepless nights playing Nintendo 64.
Family and friends will honor and remember Jill's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Sunday, Dec. 29th from 5 to 7p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Her graveside service will be held on Monday Dec. 30th at 11 a.m. in Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richards Ave in Paxton. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter at www.secondchanceanimals.org Please visit Mimi's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019