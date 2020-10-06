1/1
Jim Shannon
1985 - 2020
Jim Shannon

Sheridan, AK - Jim Shannon of Sheridan, Arkansas passed away at home on October 5, 2020 after an illness. His parents, Linda and Joe Shannon were with him when he passed. Jim was 35 years old.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joe and Dot Shannon of Webster, MA & Dan and Peg Burns of Norwood, MA.

Jim is survived by his parents, many uncles & aunts, cousins, and the very special Uncle Dan Burns.

Jim graduated from Wachusett Regional High School in Holden MA and attended Castleton State College in Vermont.

Jim was a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots as well as the Razorbacks & Travelers.

Jim had a warm heart for animals, helped raise several cat & dog rescues. Jim enjoyed attending antique & classic car shows with his Dad.

A celebration of Jim's life will be planned for a later date.

Donations in memory of Jim can be made to the

Arkansas Foodbank

PO Box 34427

Little Rock, AR. 72203-4427

Arrangements by Memorial Gardens Funeral Home

www.memorialgardenssheridan.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
2686 Highway 167- North
Sheridan, AR 72150
(870) 942-1306
