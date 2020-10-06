Jim ShannonSheridan, AK - Jim Shannon of Sheridan, Arkansas passed away at home on October 5, 2020 after an illness. His parents, Linda and Joe Shannon were with him when he passed. Jim was 35 years old.He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joe and Dot Shannon of Webster, MA & Dan and Peg Burns of Norwood, MA.Jim is survived by his parents, many uncles & aunts, cousins, and the very special Uncle Dan Burns.Jim graduated from Wachusett Regional High School in Holden MA and attended Castleton State College in Vermont.Jim was a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots as well as the Razorbacks & Travelers.Jim had a warm heart for animals, helped raise several cat & dog rescues. Jim enjoyed attending antique & classic car shows with his Dad.A celebration of Jim's life will be planned for a later date.Donations in memory of Jim can be made to theArkansas FoodbankPO Box 34427Little Rock, AR. 72203-4427Arrangements by Memorial Gardens Funeral Home