J. Lynn Hulswit, 66
Bolton - J. Lynn (Hruza) Hulswit, 66, died Thursday, August 15, 2019, in UMass Medical Center, Worcester, after a brief illness.
She leaves her husband of 37 years, Christopher L. Hulswit; her father, John C. Hruza, of Millville, NJ; three siblings: Noel Brunner of Millville, NJ, Jean Michelle Hruza of Jensen Beach, FL, and Steven Hruza of Montana; her mother-in-law, Sonya Hulswit of Easthampton, MA; a dear sister-in-law, Cornelia Klimczack and her husband, David, of Deerfield, MA, and their children, Holly Toulopsis and Evan Klimczack, with whom she was very close.
Lynn was born and raised in Millville, NJ, daughter of the late Jean E. (Sanders) Hruza, and was a graduate of Sandford Academy. A resident of Bolton since 1990, she was a former longtime resident of Concord.
For many years, Lynn worked as a Medical Records Clerk at Emerson Hospital, Concord.
A true animal lover, she enjoyed sailing her catamaran, and following Formula 1 racing.
Lynn's relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours at the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2019