Jo-Ann M. Boyd, 60
Millbury - Jo-Ann M. (Russell) Boyd, 60, passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, May 25th in UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.
Jo-Ann leaves her mother Doris Russell; her husband, Michael Boyd; two daughters, Cheryl Lauria and her husband, Jeff and Christine Vickers and her husband, Fred; five grandchildren, Tayla, Savannah, Timothy, Gregory and Zachary; seven siblings, Paul, Kevin, John, Edward, Roger, Diana and Donna. She is predeceased by her father, Roland Russell and her son, Michael Boyd.
Jo-Ann was a Certified Nurse Assistant for many years.
Family and friends will honor and remember Jo-Ann's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Thursday, May 30th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Her funeral service will be celebrated on Friday, May 31st at 10 a.m. in St. Brigid Church, 59 N. Main Street in Millbury. Burial will follow at Central Cemetery in Millbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice. Please visit JoAnn's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 28 to May 29, 2019