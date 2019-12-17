Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
176 Water St
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-6872
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
176 Water St.
Clinton, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
80 Union St.
Clinton, MA
View Map
Jo-Ann Witkowski


1937 - 2019
Jo-Ann Witkowski Obituary
Jo-Ann Witkowski, 82

Clinton - Jo-Ann (Rosbury) Witkowski, 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Beaumont Skilled Nursing Center in Worcester. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years, Robert W. Witkowski, their son, Dennis Witkowski, and her brother, Paul E. Rosbury. She is survived by her children, Robert W. Witkowski II; Donna Gadoua & husband Greg, all of Clinton; and Jody Little & partner Cameron McNaught, of Seattle, WA; two adoring granddaughters, Alycia Little of Seattle, WA; and US Marine Corps Lance Corporal Nicole Little & wife Shelby, stationed in Kaneohe Bay, HI. She leaves her sister Emily Ciccone of Lancaster; sister-in-law Maureen O'Toole & husband Richard of Sterling; nieces, nephews, extended family, notably her "Foster children" Lillian Foster & partner Kenny Charbonneau, and Rev. H. Clifton Foster; and many dear friends.

Jo-Ann was born in Clinton, daughter of Harry & Bertha (Gagnon) Rosbury. She attended local schools and graduated from the Clinton High School, Class of 1958. In addition to raising her family, Mrs. Witkowski worked for many years as a machine operator for several manufacturing companies including Phoenix Plastics, Mi-Lor, and Lee Plastics. Affectionately known as "Mom" to all the neighborhood children, Mrs. Witkowski will forever be remembered for her hospitality, her cheesecakes, apple squares, and baked goods. "Jo-Jo" opened her home to host countless family card games and nights filled with laughter. The consummate matriarch, she was fiercely protective of her family and was a woman of great faith and strength. Funeral services are to be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10AM at St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4 until 7PM in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jo-Ann Witkowski to: -P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. Online condolences may be placed at

www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2019
