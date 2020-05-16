|
|
Joan M. Akerson, 84
WORCESTER - Joan Marie Akerson, 84, passed away peacefully at her home in Worcester, MA on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Joan leaves two sisters, Ann L. Tivnan of Worcester, MA, and Mary A. Abbott of Wilsonville, Oregon; a brother Donald F. Akerson and his wife Beverly Akerson of Shrewsbury; and many nieces and nephews, including Joanna Tivnan, Lynne Steingass and Francis E. Akerson. Her brother Robert L. Akerson passed away in 2016.
Joan was born in Worcester, the daughter of Elmer G. and Anna (McGreevey) Akerson. She briefly lived in Medford but resided in Worcester for most of her life. She was a graduate of the former Commerce High School.
She began working for Massachusetts Electric (now known as National Grid) in 1953. In the early 1980's, Joan became the first woman Field Engineer for that company. She thoroughly enjoyed her job, made many friends there and retired from that position in 1996.
Ms. Akerson enjoyed summers at her home in Wells, Maine, where she served for over ten years as Treasurer of the Lindsey Greene Condominium Association. Joan was also an animal lover who supported many animal charities.
Joan was devoted to her family. Her patience, kindness and wisdom will truly be missed.
The funeral and burial in St. John's Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St., Worcester, MA 01606.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 16 to May 17, 2020