|
|
Joan M. Antonio, 79
WESTBOROUGH - Joan Marie Antonio, born July 14, 1940, a lifelong resident of Westborough passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
She is survived by her sister Margaret McConaghy and her husband Fred of Millbury, her sister Linda Fortier and her husband Richard of Fiskdale, several nieces, great nieces and great nephew along with many relatives and special friends.
She was predeceased by her father John M., her mother Margaret M. (Maccini) her brother Michael J. "Jack" Antonio, his wife Beverly, and her niece Lynn Strzelewicz.
After graduating from Westborough High School in 1958 Joan worked as secretary to the selectman in Westborough. She earned her Bachelor's Degree from Clark University. She was an accomplished artist, illustrator, poet and author. Her oil painting of "The Duel" has numbered lithographs worldwide while many of her paintings adorn homes and businesses nationwide. She is the creator of the cartoon character "Miss Patience" and her poem "On Patience" won her an honorable mention and a silver and golden poet award. Joan also created the "Tree Trimming Celebration" Christmas card based on the event held annually at the rotary in Westborough center. She organized, designed and put into action the Meditation Garden on the grounds of Westboro State Hospital.
Joan was a dedicated volunteer in many women's civic and private organizations. She was an advocate and passionate supporter of single women and minorities.
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, September 23, at 10:30 A.M. in St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St., Westborough. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.
A calling hour will precede the Mass from 9 to 10 A.M. at the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Charlotte C. Spinney Vision Scholarship, c/o Avidia Bank, 100 East Main St., Westborough, MA 01581 or to the Westborough Fine Arts Education Association, PO Box 31, Westborough, MA 01581
www.westboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019