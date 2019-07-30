|
Joan E. Bailey, 85
Clinton - Joan E. Bailey, 85, formerly of Clinton and New London, CT, died on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Beaumont at University Campus in Worcester following a lengthy illness. She is survived by two brothers, Philip Bailey and David Bailey of Clinton; sisters-in-law Mary Bailey of Lancaster and Karen Bailey of Clinton and numerous nieces and nephews. Joan was preceded in death by six brothers, George, John, James, Joseph, Brendan, and Francis Bailey; two sisters, Natalie Burgoyne and Katherine Martin; brothers-in-law Maurice Burgoyne and Rodger Martin; and sisters-in-law Ruth Bailey, Irene Bailey, Nancy Bailey and Barbara Bailey. Joan was born and raised in Clinton, one of sixteen children, to the late George F. and Elizabeth (Heagney) Bailey. She was Vice President and graduate of the Clinton High School Class of 1952, which voted her the most popular girl in class. In high school, Joan excelled at all sports, particularly basketball and softball. She proudly recalled her graduation that featured a memorable commencement address by Congressman and future President John F. Kennedy. Following graduation, Joan obtained a degree in Business Administration from Becker Junior College. Following clerical employment with the Clinton Trust Company, Joan joined the Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Fitchburg in 1957 as Sister Mary David. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Regina Coeli College, Fitchburg, MA in 1962 and taught elementary education at parochial schools in Fitchburg, Clinton, MA and Stamford, CT until 1972. Joan received a Master of Arts Degree in Guidance from Fairfield University in 1972. During the early 1970's, she left the religious congregation and moved to New London, CT. She became employed with the guidance department at Waterford, CT High School in 1973 where she devoted herself to counseling high school students for thirty years until her retirement in 2003. Although she loved her seaport condominium life in New London, Joan regularly returned to Clinton before and during her retirement years to visit her large family and spent most weekends and summer vacations residing with her sister Natalie Burgoyne and family. She particularly enjoyed her many memorable beach vacations in Kennebunkport, Maine. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 from the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, Lancaster. Calling hours are to be held in the funeral home on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 4 until 7PM. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Joan E. Bailey to St. John's Food for the Poor Program, 44 Temple St., Worcester, MA 01604. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 30 to Aug. 2, 2019