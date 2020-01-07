|
|
Joan F. (Trapasso) Beando, 86
Worcester - Joan F. (Trapasso) Beando, 86, died Tuesday, January 7th 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Joan was predeceased in 2010 by her loving husband of 55 years, Joseph Beando.
Joan is survived by her six children: Jeanne Beando of North Providence, RI, Deborah (Beando) Stapinski and her husband William of Oxford, MA, Joseph Beando and his wife Donna of Worcester, MA, Cathy Beando of Worcester, MA, Chief Petty Officer Michael Beando and his wife Arlene of Ansbach, Germany, and William Beando and his wife Dawn of Rutland, MA. She cherished her fourteen grandchildren, William, Amy, Stephanie, and Matthew Stapinski, Jessica Beando Kreiselmaier and her husband Toby of Charlotte, NC, Joey, Danielle, Michelle, Mikaela, Shea, Shaynan, John, Jake, and Jillian Beando, three great grandchildren, Alana and Kyra Beando, Marcelino Skerrett, many nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Joan was born on July 14, 1933 in Worcester, MA daughter of Francesco and Raffaela (Fulginetti) Trapasso.
She was predeceased by her five siblings: Dominic, Anthony, Frank, Marianne Trapasso and Theresa (Trapasso) Armenti.
Joan graduated from Commerce High School and was employed by the city of Worcester. Joan's passions were family, cooking, baking, reading, and bingo. She will be remembered for her unconditional love, kindness to everyone and infectious smile.
Her funeral will take place on Friday, January 10th at FAZIO FUNERAL HOME, 9 Branch St. Worcester. A funeral Mass will follow at Our Lady of Mt Carmel and Our Lady of Loreto Church, 33 Massasoit Rd. Worcester at 11:00 am. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester. Calling hours will be Friday morning from 9:00am to 10:30am. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the VNA Hospice & Palliative Care, 120 Thomas St. Worcester, MA 01608. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Louis M. Fazio III, Funeral Director, for directions and to express your condolences please visit www.faziofuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020