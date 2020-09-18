1/1
Joan Cahill
1946 - 2020
Joan G. Cahill, 74

Lakeland, FL - Joan Cahill passed away on August 28, 2020 at her home in Lakeland, FL at the age of 74. Born and raised in Westborough, MA, Joan lived in Shrewsbury for many years before settling in Florida.

Joanie was a waitress at Andrea Restaurant for many years. She was the office manager at Paul F. Cahill, Inc. and later worked as a Case Manager at Griswold Special Care until her retirement.

Joanie was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Addie Whitford, and her beloved husband of 40 years, Paul Cahill. She leaves behind her brother, Albert Whitford; her six children: James Cahill, Carrie Ann Cahill, Laura Faucher, Cathleen O'Neil, Kelly McDonough, and Kerri Cahill; 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Outgoing and kindhearted, Joanie loved to meet new people and saw the best in everyone. She cherished time spent with her family and friends and made it a point to keep up with their lives and remember the things most important to them. Nothing brought her more joy than caring for her family and animals. She enjoyed volunteering at local animal shelters.

She loved Winnie the Pooh, going to the beach, watching the Patriots, and riding her Harley.

There are no calling hours or services planned at this time. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Villalobos Rescue Center, P.O. Box 771127, New Orleans, LA 70177.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
