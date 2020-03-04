|
Joan Elizabeth Cayer, 85
Port St. Lucie, FL - Joan Elizabeth Cayer 85 of Port St. Lucie, FL, formerly of Worcester and Sutton passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on February 20, 2020 at Treasure Coast Hospice, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Joan was born November 4, 1934 in Worcester, MA.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, James R. Cayer, a son John Cross, daughter Ann Marie Cross, several grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Joan was predeceased by 5 children, James Cayer, Elizabeth Cross, Brian Cayer, Donna Cayer, Tommy Cayer, and a grandson Joseph Cross.
Joan retired from Hahnemann Hospital, where she worked as an RN. She was also an avid black and white photographer, she loved to garden, and make clothes for the grandchildren. Her compassion did not stop there. Joan was a brilliant hard working woman, who loved creating everything from scratch, from food, soaps, clothes to her own perfumes. She also enjoyed her many travels throughout her life.
Relatives and friends are invited to join us on Saturday March 7, 2020, at 10:00 am, at St. Bernard's Church, 236 Lincoln Street, Worcester, MA, with burial to follow immediately after at Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richards Ave., Paxton, MA
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020