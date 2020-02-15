|
|
Joan K. Cichowski, 75
WESTBOROUGH - Joan (Kimball) "Kim" Cichowski died on Thursday, February 13, 2020 in the presence of many family members and friends. Kim fought a brave and unyielding battle against several types of cancer for over twenty years.
Kim was born in Worcester on April 23, 1944, the daughter of Basil and Barbara (Landon) Kimball. She was a graduate of Framingham Union Hospital School of Nursing, and later became a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner. She greatly enjoyed her career, working with children from 1962 until January 2020.
Kim is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Dick Cichowski. She is also survived by their wonderful children, Maria, Amy, Lori, Richard and Dawn. She leaves behind her very caring grandchildren Megan, Tasha, Hannah, Patrick, RJ, Chris, Allie, Emily, Krystina and Julia.
She also leaves her nieces and nephews, Jamie, Jesse, Piper, Christopher and Kelly. She deeply mourned the passing of her beloved nephew Alex.
She leaves her brother David and her sister Shirley McDougall.
Kim showed family, friends and colleagues that a life well lived is largely dedicated to helping others. We remember her never ending caring and assistance to every member of her extended family, to neighbors, colleagues, patients and strangers. We have recounted stories of her many caring acts over the past few days, and each of us has a story unknown to others. Her kindnesses were widespread and never ending. We shall honor Kim's memory by continuing to help others. Kim was a truly remarkable person.
Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 19, at 10:00 A.M. in St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 3 John St., Westborough. Burial will be private.
Calling hours at the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough, are Tuesday, February 18, from 4 to 7 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to THRiVE Support and Advocacy at https://www.icanthrive.org
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020